Minot travelers react to ending of federal mask mandate

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The TSA will no longer be enforcing mask mandates on planes and other transportation services.

This comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the requirement saying that the CDC had overstepped its authority.

Travelers at Minot International Airport had mixed reactions Tuesday. Some were wearing masks during travel, but a majority were not.

“I was pretty happy to hear that it was lifted this morning when we were getting ready to head out. It is kind of a nice relief I think,” Leun Brown, a Minot resident traveling out of state.

“I had COVID already and got vaccinated, so I feel safe. I feel pretty safe. I mean most people around here haven’t been wearing masks for a long time, so it’s pretty normal for me,” said Samuel Vassallo, a traveler flying into Minot.

“I think they probably should have left it on, I mean it’s not a big deal right? My feeling is why not?” said David Fordyce, a Canadian traveler.

Masks are no longer required at the airport in Minot, but travelers should check with their destination airports for COVID-19 protocols.

