Minot State University earns cyber defense recognition

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University was named a national center for academic excellence in Cyber Defense.

The recognition is given by the NSA and Department of Homeland Security. The award is given out regionally to more than 300 institutions and recognizes the achievements of the program. Dr. Mark Hagerott, Chancellor of the North Dakota University System, visited the magic city to announce the award.

“It took Annapolis five years to get what Chad got, so we weren’t really certified to help. I hate to say. The U.S. Naval Academy got turned down for four years and the fifth time we got it, so my compliments for what you’ve done. And by the way you beat UND, they’re trying to get this too, so if anybody wondered the University of North Dakota haven’t got this yet,” said Dr. Mark Hagerott, NDUS Chancellor.

The designation is good through 2027 for MSU.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.