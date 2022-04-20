Minot State Athletic Department comments on damage done to ‘The Bubble’

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State Athletic Department is still unable to access the air-supported dome, one week after a blizzard caused damage to the structure known as “The Bubble.”

A representative from the athletic department told Your News Leader that the high winds and heavy snow built up on the dome, causing tears in the fabric and “The Bubble” to deflate.

“Snow comes off and wedges in there. Once it creates some fabric that is hanging down, it just keeps building up and building up, and again, at that point there isn’t much you can do,” said Assistant Director of Athletics Brock Weppler.

Weppler said that it takes a large amount of people to deflate the dorm, and the MSU softball team intended to use the dome for a doubleheader versus Northern State University Tuesday morning.

The opponents decided not to play due to the impending threat of the storm and both teams agreed to cancel the game, said Weppler.

There is still softball equipment such as nets, cages, and pitching machines mixed in with the heavy cables and light fixtures under the dome.

Minot State crews cannot access the dome until Yeadon Domes, the builders of “The Bubble” assess the damage first.

