Minot man facing more than 40 counts in child pornography case headed for trial

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man facing more than 40 counts in a child pornography investigation will go to trial at the end of August.

Richard Lyle Thompson was arrested in January after an Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children.

The 45-year-old Thompson is facing 21 A-felony counts of promoting or directing sexual performance by a minor, and 21 C-felony counts for possessing prohibited materials.

This comes as Thompson entered two Alford pleas in 2021 for 10 C-felony charges for similar offenses committed in 2017.

The courts sentenced Thompson to six years’ probation.

The three-day trial begins Aug. 29.

