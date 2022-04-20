Minot man facing more than 40 counts in child pornography case headed for trial
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man facing more than 40 counts in a child pornography investigation will go to trial at the end of August.
Richard Lyle Thompson was arrested in January after an Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children.
The 45-year-old Thompson is facing 21 A-felony counts of promoting or directing sexual performance by a minor, and 21 C-felony counts for possessing prohibited materials.
This comes as Thompson entered two Alford pleas in 2021 for 10 C-felony charges for similar offenses committed in 2017.
The courts sentenced Thompson to six years’ probation.
The three-day trial begins Aug. 29.
