‘Freedom Isn’t Free’: Enes Freedom shares his message in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - His dream was the NBA, but in the back of his mind, Enes Kanter Freedom always knew his calling was to take notice of injustices happening around him. A mindset instilled at a young age.

“It actually started back when I was a kid. I remember back when I was nine years old, my mom told me after something happened at school that whatever happens in life, always stand up for the truth, always stand up for what you believe in, and never give up,” said Freedom.

And while Enes had continued success in the league, his beliefs took a precedent with the platform he was given.

“Sometimes there are bigger things than basketball. Sometimes the things that I talk about are bigger than basketball, bigger than sports, and bigger than the NBA. Also myself. You see some of the countries around the world don’t have what we have here in the United States,” said Freedom.

He’s currently touring America to share those beliefs with those who may not know what’s going on in other places. After being at the top of his world, he continued to remind himself of the important values.

“In a sports world we have two rules: stay humble and stay hungry. Those are the two rules you can never break. It doesn’t matter what your status is. Just made the NBA, best player in the league, or the president, you have to stay humble. You have to be with the people. You have to be one of them so you can understand them better,” said Freedom.

“Freedom Isn’t Free” is his message, and he shares it with all who will listen.

