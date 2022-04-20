Erik Rod pleads guilty to manslaughter in Connie Rod shooting death

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man originally charged with murder in the May 2020 shooting death of his wife is back in custody after pleading guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday.

Erik Rod, 43, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to B-felony manslaughter, in the death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

Connie’s death was initially ruled accidental, but after further investigation, prosecutors charged Erik with AA-felony murder and C-felony reckless endangerment in her death.

Due to the evidence in the case, both sides agreed to avoiding a trial.

Even though plea agreements in criminal cases typically have to adhere to the charges filed if the deal is after a pretrial conference, Judge Gary Lee allowed the state to amend the charges against Erik to the B-felony charge.

Ward County Assistant State’s Attorney Leah Viste said she’d had plenty of time to discuss the agreement with Erik’s attorney Patrick Waters.

“Mr. Rod, looking at the amended information to the count of manslaughter, count one, a class-b felony, to that charge, sir, how do you plead?” asked Judge Lee.

“Guilty, your honor,” said Erik. The assistant prosecutor laid out the state’s case against Erik for the amended manslaughter charge, saying that, despite his background with safe use of firearms, he failed to follow four basic rules of firearms use.

“One, treat all guns as if they are loaded. Number two, never point that gun at something you are not willing to destroy. Number three, keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire. Number four, know your target, and what lies behind it. The tragedy in this case is that, any one of these rules had been followed, we would not be in this situation here today,” said Viste. An agreement between the two sides calls for Erik to serve five years, though the judge does not have to go along with that, and could sentence him to up to 10 years.

Judge Lee ordered that Erik be held pending sentencing, and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Erik will be sentenced July 15 at 1 p.m.

