Comparing the April 2022 blizzard to past historic snowstorms in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 1966, 1997, 2013. If you’ve lived in North Dakota for a while, you probably remember that a historic blizzard happened during each of those years. We can now add 2022 to that list.

Historic has been a word that’s been used a lot when talking about last week’s blizzard. But why does it deserve that classification?

Below is a list of the largest April snowstorms in Bismarck’s history. The reason we use Bismarck is because its record-keeping history for snow is the longest in western North Dakota.

Record April snowstorms in Bismarck (KFYR)

The 2022 blizzard is now at the top of the list (just for snowstorms in the month of April), beating the memorable blizzards of 1997 and 2013.

More than a foot of snow blanketed much of North Dakota’s landscape last week, with some areas tallying two to three feet by the end of the storm. But despite the highway closures and traffic accidents, one thing that sets this blizzard apart from the 1997 blizzard 25 years ago was the minimal power outages this time around. More than 75,000 homes were left in the dark during the 1997 storm, thanks, in part, to freezing rain and sleet that fell at the onset of the storm weighing down power lines.

April 2022 blizzard snowfall map (KFYR)

When we look at the all-time biggest snowstorms in Bismarck’s record-keeping history, a 108-hour snow event that remained below blizzard criteria from November 1993 takes the top spot.

All-time record snowstorms in Bismarck (KFYR)

However, the memorable blizzard of March 1966 takes the number two spot and many will say this is the hallmark storm that others are compared to with books written about its impact on the region.

March 1966 blizzard snowfall map (NWS)

Our blizzard from last week slides into number seven on the list (as shown above), with many similarities to these other big snow events. Oftentimes, a large storm forms in Colorado and strengthens as it moves into the Upper Midwest, bringing a lot of Gulf of Mexico moisture with it. Then, the storm can stall out in the region, which happened last week, prolonging the event and bringing even more snow to the region.

Colorado Lows often bring large snowstorms to the Upper Midwest in the winter (KFYR)

Some other blizzards that are in North Dakota’s record books not because of the amount of snow that fell, but instead because of the fatality rate include the March 15-16, 1920 blizzard, when 34 people died; the storm on March 21, 1941, when 38 people died; and the Schoolhouse Blizzard of January 12, 1888, when many children became trapped at school as the blizzard came through in the middle of the day.

Undoubtedly, advanced forecasting and communication helped to prepare North Dakotans before our historic blizzard last week and help to mitigate the loss of life and property.

With the 18.3 inches of snow from the blizzard and from last weekend, Bismarck’s snow total for 2021 to 2022 now exceeds our seasonal average of about 50 inches, with the majority of our snow falling in April.

Snowfall this season in Bismarck (KFYR)

Bismarck snow so far (KFYR)

