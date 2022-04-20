Advertisement

Chris Walstad wins Williston School Board Election

Williston Basin School District
Williston Basin School District(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - In a special school board election Tuesday, voters decided that Chris Walstad would fill the vacant seat.

The pastor and Williston High School graduate won the vote with about 63% of the vote, well ahead of Jonathan Greiner, who was second with 19%.

There were a total of 569 votes cast.

Walstad was endorsed by the Williston Education Association last week.

Election officials said Walstad will officially join the board at the next regular meeting following canvassing and paperwork. He will take over for Thomas Kalil, who resigned last year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
22-year-old Paxton Heywood
Appeal dismissed for Bismarck man convicted of raping four-year-old

Latest News

Moving snow in Dickinson
‘We have to haul it somewhere’: Dickinson crews transporting snow
All-time record snowstorms in Bismarck
Comparing the April 2022 blizzard to past historic snowstorms in Bismarck
Moving snow in the Magic City
Minot business owners speak out against public works snow plans
minot girls tennis
Minot girls tennis hopes to bring back winning tradition