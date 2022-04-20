Chris Walstad wins Williston School Board Election

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - In a special school board election Tuesday, voters decided that Chris Walstad would fill the vacant seat.

The pastor and Williston High School graduate won the vote with about 63% of the vote, well ahead of Jonathan Greiner, who was second with 19%.

There were a total of 569 votes cast.

Walstad was endorsed by the Williston Education Association last week.

Election officials said Walstad will officially join the board at the next regular meeting following canvassing and paperwork. He will take over for Thomas Kalil, who resigned last year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.