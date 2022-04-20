Bismarck police recover hundreds of fentanyl pills in traffic stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man they say intended to deliver hundreds of fentanyl pills in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop and K-9 sniff of a car 21-year-old Ramalle Hunt was a passenger in. They say they found 397 fentanyl pills that had been concealed on the driver of the car. An informant told police Ramalle had given them to the driver.

Court documents report that the street value of the pills could be nearly $20,000.

The CDC reports that fentanyl is a major contributor to fatal overdoses in the U.S.

Hunt is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

