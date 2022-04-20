Advertisement

Arrest made in series of Bismarck car thefts

Tyler Nantt
Tyler Nantt(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Mandan man Tuesday who they say was involved in a series of car thefts.

Investigators say they found evidence in a storage unit linking 36-year-old Tyler Nantt to multiple car thefts. They say they also used video surveillance to identify Nantt as a suspect in a theft from the Hillview Avenue area.

Police say they believe Nantt had been stealing cars since March. With this investigation, police closed nine theft cases.

