Arrest made in series of Bismarck car thefts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Mandan man Tuesday who they say was involved in a series of car thefts.

Investigators say they found evidence in a storage unit linking 36-year-old Tyler Nantt to multiple car thefts. They say they also used video surveillance to identify Nantt as a suspect in a theft from the Hillview Avenue area.

Police say they believe Nantt had been stealing cars since March. With this investigation, police closed nine theft cases.

