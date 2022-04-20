Advertisement

Amtrak joins list of transportation companies dropping mask mandates

Amtrak
Amtrak(WDBJ)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO – Amtrak said Monday it will no longer require passengers and employees to wear masks on board trains or in stations.

The announcement comes in the wake of several airliners discontinuing mask mandates, and after a federal judge in Florida ruled the Biden administration’s mandate unlawful.

Amtrak released the following statement:

“While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19.  Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

Some rideshare companies, including Uber and Lyft, also dropped mask mandates for riders and drivers.

