Advertisement

Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car

Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.(Action News 5/MPD)
By WMC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman is facing drug charges after police found her vehicle unattended Sunday with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside.

According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich, 54, abandoned a Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 55 in a lane of traffic due to the vehicle running out of gas.

Officers responded to the area after getting reports that someone struck the vehicle.

While officers were on the scene, Mardesich returned to the vehicle. Police told her the car was going to be inventoried and towed. That’s when officers say she told them they could not go inside the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered 229 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes and a duffel bag; there was also a large sum of money inside the vehicle, according to police.

Mardesich is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
22-year-old Paxton Heywood
Appeal dismissed for Bismarck man convicted of raping four-year-old

Latest News

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Florida lawmakers will target Disney’s special district, DeSantis says
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live, Louisiana police say
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden to talk infrastructure during New Hampshire visit
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer