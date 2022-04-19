Advertisement

With new CO2 pipeline completed, Denbury begins enhanced oil recovery in Cedar Creek Anticline

There’s still plenty of oil in the Williston Basin, and producers are using carbon dioxide to...
There's still plenty of oil in the Williston Basin, and producers are using carbon dioxide to capture it.
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, M.T. (KUMV) - There’s still plenty of oil in the Williston Basin, and producers are using carbon dioxide to capture it.

The process of enhanced oil recovery is becoming a necessity in the region and one company just started using the new method in southeast Montana.

Texas-based Denbury completed a 105-mile pipeline that will deliver Carbon Dioxide from Wyoming to fields in the Cedar Creek Anticline, located in southeast Montana and southwest North Dakota. Officials say as region becomes mature, enhanced oil recovery will extend production for decades.

“In its life, (the Cedar Creek Anticline) has produced around 700 million barrels of oil. With CO2, we think we should, over time, be able to produce another 400 million barrels or so,” said Chris Kendall, President and CEO of Denbury.

Since operations began in February, Kendall says the pipeline will transfer up to 2 million tons of carbon dioxide a year.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) visited Baker on Tuesday for the ceremonial opening of the CCA pipeline, praising the operation for creating jobs, producing carbon-negative fuel, and promoting energy security.

“What we are doing here to promote energy security for our country, that ties into economic security, but it’s more than that. It’s national security. That’s why it’s important we continue to expand our oil and gas production here in the United States,” said Daines.

Using Carbon Dioxide from industrial facilities, Denbury uses pipelines to transfer the material to the fields, where it is pumped into the ground through an injector well. The CO2 then compounds with crude oil, removing it from the rock and able to be captured. It is then separated, with oil being sold to a third party while the CO2 is compressed and reinjected.

“We put so much of that CO2 permanently underground that we more than offset the carbon emissions that barrel of oil will ever generate,” said Kendall.

Kendall adds that they plan to complete the injector well work and install of CO2 recycle facilities by the end of 2023.

