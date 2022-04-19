TSA won’t enforce mask mandate on planes after judge’s ruling

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Transportation Security Administration on Monday confirmed, for now, it won’t enforce the national mask mandate on planes and public transit. The decision follows a federal judge’s ruling to void the mandate.

The TSA issued the following statement on its website:

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

