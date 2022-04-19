Traffic incidents during the blizzard in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While most people stayed off the roads during the blizzard, those who didn’t kept law enforcement busy.

The Dickinson Police Department investigated nine property crashes and an additional 19 calls for stuck or stranded motorists.

The Bismarck Police Department was called to 17 car accidents and five hit-and-run incidents.

Williston had 96 calls for stuck or abandoned vehicles, seven car accidents, and one vehicle fire.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol pulled at least 17 people out of the ditches of highways and interstates. This count does not include their coordination to recover several plow operators who were stuck throughout Minot.

Your News Leader was unable to get any details on traffic accidents from the Mandan Police Department.

