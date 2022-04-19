Tax refund times in ND about two weeks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news if you recently filed your state tax return and are expecting a refund.

The tax department is reporting turnaround times of about two weeks for correctly filed tax returns. Less pressure from the pandemic has helped speed up processing times.

“It’s gone very smoothly, I would say one of the biggest things is we’re seeing a return -- it’s a little more normal environment, because we’re not dealing with the height of COVID that was in place a year ago, but the team has done an incredible job processing returns, doing so in a timely fashion,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

Something else that has helped processing times is an increase in electronic filings. About 95% of returns were electronically filed, which is up from 93% last year. Kroshus says filing electronically helps reduce fraud and speeds up turnaround times.

