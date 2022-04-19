Politician asks Attorney General for opinion on ownership of historic bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friends of the Rail Bridge feels like they have another breath of life in their efforts to keep the historic bridge connecting the Bismarck and Mandan communities.

A North Dakota politician wants to hear from Attorney General Drew Wrigley over the ownership of the historic rail bridge spanning the Missouri River in Bismarck and Mandan. State Senator Tracy Potter made the request Monday. Last month, Wrigley declined the same request from the “Friends of the Rail Bridge.”

Determining who owns the structure may make a difference in whether it’s saved and re-purposed into a pedestrian bridge.

“What the legal research is saying is that when the bridge was completed in 1883, that the piers and everything permanently attached to the riverbed was then transferred to the state in 1889. No change of ownership has ever been established,” said Margie Zalk Enerson, a board member for Friends of the Rail Bridge.

Burlington Northern Sante Fe has stated its disagreement.

“This claim about ownership, which is just without merit, absolutely, and should be rejected. We have responded to those claims and provided supporting documentation with an analysis of those arguments to the Coast Guard,” said Amy McBath, a spokesperson for Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

The FORB says that an opinion from Attorney General Wrigley stating that North Dakota owns the bridge and not BNSF would “be a game changer” and would validate their vision for its repurpose. They feel that if the bridge is kept and renovated it would benefit everyone in the Bismarck-Mandan communities. For more information about the Friends of the Rail Bridge, you can visit their website at www.friendsoftherailbridge.org.

