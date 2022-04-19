Oil and gas production remain flat in February as workforce, capital remain challenges for producers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil production in February held steady according to the latest figures from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

Officials say the state produced about 1.09 million barrels of oil a day, which was the same as January. The rig count in the state continues to climb only slightly due to issues with finding workforce and capital. Officials expect to see this trend continue throughout the year.

“We’re not going to see rapid growth. Everybody is talking basically the same thing: Third quarter of this year we’re going to see some significant increase in activity, but we’re looking at one or two percent growth,” said Helms.

There are currently 38 active drilling rigs, with one of those specifically for carbon capture purposes.

Even though oil production was flat, natural gas production went up by 1.5%.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.