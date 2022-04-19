Advertisement

Oil and gas production remain flat in February as workforce, capital remain challenges for producers

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil production in February held steady according to the latest figures from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

Officials say the state produced about 1.09 million barrels of oil a day, which was the same as January. The rig count in the state continues to climb only slightly due to issues with finding workforce and capital. Officials expect to see this trend continue throughout the year.

“We’re not going to see rapid growth. Everybody is talking basically the same thing: Third quarter of this year we’re going to see some significant increase in activity, but we’re looking at one or two percent growth,” said Helms.

There are currently 38 active drilling rigs, with one of those specifically for carbon capture purposes.

Even though oil production was flat, natural gas production went up by 1.5%.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
22-year-old Paxton Heywood
Appeal dismissed for Bismarck man convicted of raping four-year-old

Latest News

Travelers at Minot International Airport
Minot travelers react to ending of federal mask mandate
FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, Josh Duhamel arrives at a special screening of...
Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota
There’s still plenty of oil in the Williston Basin, and producers are using carbon dioxide to...
With new CO2 pipeline completed, Denbury begins enhanced oil recovery in Cedar Creek Anticline
Senator John Hoeven at the southern border Tuesday
Hoeven visits the southern border