Advertisement

North Dakota veterans remember time in service as brotherly bonds continue today

The Poppe brothers say they are proud to have served their country.
The Poppe brothers say they are proud to have served their country.(Poppe family)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Through tough missions and difficult times, people can unite in new ways. The time two brothers from Mandan spent serving in the military brought them together and fostered brotherhood that continues to this day.

Veterans from all over North Dakota arrived in Washington D.C. last week. Each person on the trip has a story.

“[We are] meeting with other veterans. Being able to talk to them, get their war stories and things like that,” said Richard Poppe, Mandan, United States Air Force.

Veterans and brothers, Richard Poppe and Roy Poppe, both served in the United States Air Force.

Roy started in 1956 at the Walker Air Force Base in New Mexico. Richard started in 1963 as part of the air police at Grand Forks Air Force Base and later at a strategic Air Command Base in Goose Bay, Labrador.  They say they also had two brothers in the Army and one in the Navy. All at different times.

“Roy went in about 10 years before me. He was out partying by the time I went in,” laughed Richard Poppe.

The brothers say they made life-long friends while they served. Some they stay in contact with to this day. They say to see other veterans in D.C. and spend time together now is “humbling.”

“Everything. It means everything. Hundred percent. With my brother. You know, I have to listen to a lot of his loudmouthing about age, but otherwise it’s real good,” laughed Roy Poppe.

After the military, Richard’s journey brought him into another brotherhood as part of the Bismarck Police Department.

“I worked for Dick Poppe, he was my lieutenant probably back in the mid-to-late 80s as a patrol lieutenant. I learned a lot from him which obviously served me well in my career as I advanced through the police department. So, he was a good person to learn from as I was a young officer just starting out,” said Keith Witt, retired Bismarck Chief of Police.

That’s why, as the brothers remembered their time in service together, a special crowd gathered in Bismarck, among them some familiar faces from the Bismarck Police Department.

“We’re here to surprise him and give him a good welcome home that unfortunately a lot of the veterans, back when he initially came home from service, probably didn’t get. So, we’re hoping to rectify that,” said Witt.

The Poppe brothers say they are proud to have served their country.

A new generation of military service in the Poppe family continues as the grandson of Richard Poppe serves in the North Dakota National Guard.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
22-year-old Paxton Heywood
Appeal dismissed for Bismarck man convicted of raping four-year-old

Latest News

Travelers at Minot International Airport
Minot travelers react to ending of federal mask mandate
FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, Josh Duhamel arrives at a special screening of...
Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota
There’s still plenty of oil in the Williston Basin, and producers are using carbon dioxide to...
With new CO2 pipeline completed, Denbury begins enhanced oil recovery in Cedar Creek Anticline
Senator John Hoeven at the southern border Tuesday
Hoeven visits the southern border
Oil and gas production remain flat in February as workforce, capital remain challenges for producers