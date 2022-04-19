North Dakota veterans remember time in service as brotherly bonds continue today

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Through tough missions and difficult times, people can unite in new ways. The time two brothers from Mandan spent serving in the military brought them together and fostered brotherhood that continues to this day.

Veterans from all over North Dakota arrived in Washington D.C. last week. Each person on the trip has a story.

“[We are] meeting with other veterans. Being able to talk to them, get their war stories and things like that,” said Richard Poppe, Mandan, United States Air Force.

Veterans and brothers, Richard Poppe and Roy Poppe, both served in the United States Air Force.

Roy started in 1956 at the Walker Air Force Base in New Mexico. Richard started in 1963 as part of the air police at Grand Forks Air Force Base and later at a strategic Air Command Base in Goose Bay, Labrador. They say they also had two brothers in the Army and one in the Navy. All at different times.

“Roy went in about 10 years before me. He was out partying by the time I went in,” laughed Richard Poppe.

The brothers say they made life-long friends while they served. Some they stay in contact with to this day. They say to see other veterans in D.C. and spend time together now is “humbling.”

“Everything. It means everything. Hundred percent. With my brother. You know, I have to listen to a lot of his loudmouthing about age, but otherwise it’s real good,” laughed Roy Poppe.

After the military, Richard’s journey brought him into another brotherhood as part of the Bismarck Police Department.

“I worked for Dick Poppe, he was my lieutenant probably back in the mid-to-late 80s as a patrol lieutenant. I learned a lot from him which obviously served me well in my career as I advanced through the police department. So, he was a good person to learn from as I was a young officer just starting out,” said Keith Witt, retired Bismarck Chief of Police.

That’s why, as the brothers remembered their time in service together, a special crowd gathered in Bismarck, among them some familiar faces from the Bismarck Police Department.

“We’re here to surprise him and give him a good welcome home that unfortunately a lot of the veterans, back when he initially came home from service, probably didn’t get. So, we’re hoping to rectify that,” said Witt.

The Poppe brothers say they are proud to have served their country.

A new generation of military service in the Poppe family continues as the grandson of Richard Poppe serves in the North Dakota National Guard.

