Advertisement

Murder trial in Minot stabbing rescheduled once again

New jury trial set for Milo Whitetail
New jury trial set for Milo Whitetail(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot man charged with murder in a May 2020 stabbing at a north Minot hotel will stand trial at the end of July.

58-year-old Milo Whitetail has a one-week trial scheduled for July 25.

He is being charged in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

This will be the fourth time Whitetail has been scheduled to face a jury trial.

His most recent trial was set for March of this year, but it was continued due to unknown scheduling reasons.

Whitetail faces the possibility of life in prison without parole if convicted on the AA felony charge.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Miller family ranch
Neighbors help clear snow amid blizzard cleanup
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway

Latest News

Traffic accidents during the blizzard
Traffic incidents during the blizzard in North Dakota
sports 4/18
6PM Sportscast 4/18/22
weather 4/18
Evening Weather 4/18/22
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Rugby’s Lathan DeMontigny
bridge opinion update
Politician asks Attorney General for opinion on ownership of historic bridge