Murder trial in Minot stabbing rescheduled once again

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot man charged with murder in a May 2020 stabbing at a north Minot hotel will stand trial at the end of July.

58-year-old Milo Whitetail has a one-week trial scheduled for July 25.

He is being charged in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

This will be the fourth time Whitetail has been scheduled to face a jury trial.

His most recent trial was set for March of this year, but it was continued due to unknown scheduling reasons.

Whitetail faces the possibility of life in prison without parole if convicted on the AA felony charge.

