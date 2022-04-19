Minot runner completes fourth Boston Marathon

BOSTON – Last week Your News Leader shared with you the story of a Minot woman and her husband who managed to get out of North Dakota and catch a plane, in time to get to Boston for Monday’s big marathon, despite the historic blizzard.

Kellie Meyer and her husband Mitch had their Friday flight out of Minot canceled due to the storm. So, once the highways reopened, they drove through the night to Grand Forks, and caught the last two seats on a flight to Beantown.

Kellie finished Monday’s Boston Marathon with a time of three hours and 44 minutes. She said she didn’t quite beat her PR, but is still proud of the job she did.

This is Kellie’s fourth running of the marathon. She said she does want to run the Boston Marathon again in the future, but may train for some other races first.

Kellie and Mitch plan to return to North Dakota Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.