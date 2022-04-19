Advertisement

Minot Police make adjustments for new vehicles

Minot PD car orders
Minot PD car orders(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot police had to make an adjustment in buying their new patrol vehicles this year.

Normally they buy through a local dealership, but production shutdown on the 2022 vehicle models they ordered. They were still able to find an out-of-state dealership that had purchased extra and could fulfill the state contract for the patrol cars.

“We reached back out to them for a quote and it came in under the budgeted price for the seven vehicles. So we thought this was the fiscally responsible thing to do,” said Chief John Klug with the Minot Police Department.

City officials noted that demand is up for a number of vehicles that Minot’s departments need.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
Snow on the sides of streets in Bismarck
Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow
22-year-old Paxton Heywood
Appeal dismissed for Bismarck man convicted of raping four-year-old

Latest News

Keeping the ramps open
Minot parking ramps
Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
Tax refund times in ND about two weeks
Minot girls tennis hopes to bring back winning tradition
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels delivers more than 500 meals to seniors in rural counties