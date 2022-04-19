Minot Police make adjustments for new vehicles

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot police had to make an adjustment in buying their new patrol vehicles this year.

Normally they buy through a local dealership, but production shutdown on the 2022 vehicle models they ordered. They were still able to find an out-of-state dealership that had purchased extra and could fulfill the state contract for the patrol cars.

“We reached back out to them for a quote and it came in under the budgeted price for the seven vehicles. So we thought this was the fiscally responsible thing to do,” said Chief John Klug with the Minot Police Department.

City officials noted that demand is up for a number of vehicles that Minot’s departments need.

