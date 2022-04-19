Advertisement

Minot parking ramps

Keeping the ramps open(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - City officials moved to keep the parking ramps open through the end of the month... though there was some discussion on what that will look like.

City staff said they might leave the snow in downtown to melt after opening the roads. They are looking at ways to keep the parking ramps available and free to residents to encourage people to park off the street.

They discussed leaving the gates open or making passes available for two or four hours of free parking.

