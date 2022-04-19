Minot leaders discussing city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot and the council are getting a couple of weeks to look over the five-year Capital Improvement Plan before having a meeting on it next month.

City departments can put forward projects that they want to work towards over the next five years. The City Engineer walked through some of the work so that people can discuss the projects over the next couple of weeks. If approved they’ll work on finding federal and state funding for the projects on the list.

“Just over five hundred and thirty-six million over the next five years. The majority of that, just over fifty percent is coming from federal and state funds, so again we do a pretty good job trying to find outside funding sources,” said Lance Meyer, city engineer.

That final meeting will be on May 2 for the plan.

