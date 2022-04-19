Minot girls tennis hopes to bring back winning tradition

MINOT, N.D. – Minot girls tennis has not claimed an individual champion in 30 years.

But as with the flowers budding in the spring, the Majettes hope the same is true of their team’s winning tradition.

So long as a historic blizzard doesn’t stop practices.

Last season, Eden Olson and Sofia Egge won Minot’s first doubles state title since 1985.

“They are two of the top three players in the state. When you can start a team with that kind of strength at the top, we feel very fortunate. And then we’re going to piece it together with 3, 4, 5 players below them who, again, they’re not rookies to the varsity lineup,” said coach Scott DeLorme.

Six of the team’s top eight players return this year, including Eden and Sofia. The pair finished undefeated in WDA doubles play.

“They’re experienced, they’ve been there, they’ve been in big tournaments so we’re excited,” said DeLorme.

DeLorme said there are 70 girls on the team from grades 6 through 12.

The squad has seen a great amount of success. The Majettes won the state team title in 2018, finished 3rd in 2019, and 2nd in 2021 after the previous season was canceled.

“We have always really had a culture that we really want to win, and we always work our hardest and work our best even in practice. We don’t slack off too much. we’re all pretty serious about it, but at the same time we’re all super fun, we’re all super good friends. We get along really, really well,” said Sofia.

Sofia played on the top court in singles matches, with a 4-4 record in the WDA. Eden played second court and finished undefeated in the conference.

The Majettes are scheduled to begin match play April 21 in Williston.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.