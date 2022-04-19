Meals on Wheels delivers more than 500 meals to seniors in rural counties

MINOT, N.D. – More than 500 meals for seniors went out Tuesday morning across seven counties in northern North Dakota.

The Minot Commission on Aging delivers meals during the week to seniors in the area through its ‘Meals on Wheels’ program.

Once a month, they do deliveries to more rural areas like Stanley, Bowbells and Mohall.

Before each delivery, seniors can order different meals, volunteers make the entrees, and package them for frozen storage, then they get delivered. Some routes can take up to five hours, but volunteers said it is well worth it.

“Maybe the only thing you have there is a convenience store or our ‘Meals on Wheels’ services, so it’s very important to them that we are able to get out to these people on a monthly basis and get stuff to them. That’s their lifeline to staying where they are at in these rural communities,” said Executive Director of the Commission on Aging Roger Reich.

Reich said this program is going on 20 years and has not slowed down, adding that it has been an incredible help to seniors across the area.

