Mandan Braves Tennis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The tennis team at Mandan made school history last year. The Braves won their first state championship. If they’re able to defend it, the Braves will do it with a much different and a much younger team.

Losing several key players after winning the state title can be tough for a team hoping to get back to the top. But as Mandan head coach Paul Christen says he hopes it only motivates his now much younger team.

“It’s going to be an interesting year this year with a lot of new girls but some of them have seen what it takes and so hopefully they feed off of that and they get out and put the time and the work in,” said Mandan co-head coach Paul Christen.

And that work starts in practice in hopes of creating motivation.

“A lot of the times we will play games that motivate us a lot. There’s different types of games that are super exciting. So, we’ll try to do those, and we condition a lot so running helps us in a match. So, we don’t get tired and all that. And also, just being together as a team and having each other there to support us,” said Brenna Schock.

All in hopes of prepping the Braves for years to come.

“Just got to tell them to keep pushing and try as hard as we can. It might not happen this year but hopefully if we keep working hard right now it will pay off in a couple years since we’re still a young team and have that time to get better,” said Sophia Felderman.

But overall, there is still excitement about this year’s squad

Christen said: “I think that the bottom of the lineup is going to be one of our strengths and in the top. In the middle, we have a lot of learning to do but Sophia expects to be our number 1, she’s our only returner that played varsity time last year. She’s going to be a strength and then the bottom of the lineup because we have a lot of girls that are about the same level.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.