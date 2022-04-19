Judge reviews arguments for sentence reduction for man convicted of killing family at Menoken farm

MENOKEN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge is reviewing a sentence reduction request for a man convicted of killing his family 30 years ago at a farm near Menoken.

Michael Neugebauer was 15 years old when he shot his parents, sister, and brother before fleeing the state with his then-girlfriend. He said he had been severely abused by his father and sister.

He was convicted as an adult of the murders of his parents, brother, and sister. He’s been in prison ever since, serving four life sentences. He’s attempted to have his sentence reduced multiple times.

In a brief filed last week, Neugebauer argued his sentences were unconstitutional because parole was not mentioned. In a brief of their own, the state argued that a North Dakota statute that would allow sentence reduction for a juvenile sentenced as an adult does not apply to cases before 2017.

Judge Bobbi Weiler took each argument under advisement Monday. It is not clear when she will make a decision.

