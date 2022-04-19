Advertisement

Hoeven visits the southern border

Senator John Hoeven at the southern border Tuesday
Senator John Hoeven at the southern border Tuesday(Hoeven’s media team)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven is at the southern border Tuesday, meeting with Customs and Border Protection officials and North Dakota National Guard members stationed there.

About 125 troops from the North Dakota National Guard traveled to the southern border in October 2021 for a year-long mission, where there has been a 63% increase in migrants since 2021. Senator Hoeven says the Guard members have been supporting the Border Patrol to secure the border.

“They’re the eyes and the ears, and they find a lot of the people that are making illegal entry and then they notify border patrol and then border patrol comes and actually takes them into custody. Border patrol would be overwhelmed without them, and that’s why keeping this Public Order 42 in place is so important, because if that gets revoked, then there’s going to be even more people coming,” said Senator Hoeven.

Senator Hoeven underlined the importance to extend Title 42, a Public Health Order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows immigration officials to return migrants to their home countries to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Biden Administration previously announced it would rescind Title 42 on May 23rd.

