Bismarck family welcomes blizzard baby during historic April blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Living in a state with such weather extremes, many of our memories revolve around the weather.

You’ve probably got memories from those triple digit scorcher days in the summer to subzero temps in the winter. Of course, historic April blizzards hold memories, too.

One Bismarck mom will never forget the weather on the day her second daughter was born.

Olivia Grace Bosch was born during last week’s big blizzard.

“This is Olivia Grace,” said new mom, Kodi Bosch, as she held her daughter.

Little Olivia Grace made quite an entrance into the world.

“She was born 4/12 at 11:39 p.m.,” said Bosch.

April 12: day one of the three-day blizzard that pretty much shut down North Dakota. Oliva’s due date wasn’t until April 28, but apparently, she wanted to be a part of history, and of the historic April blizzard.

Her mom is a NICU nurse at Sanford in Bismarck.

“I was working day shift that day,” she recalled.

Before she headed home for the day, she decided to get checked, just in case.

“I just wanted to make sure everything was alright before I got stuck at home. Thank goodness I did because less than four hours later, she was born,” said Bosch.

While Bosch was at work, her husband was busy moving snow, making a path to get his wife home from work.

“He actually used that to get to the hospital instead!”

Dad made it in time for the birth and two days later, Oliva and mom headed home. And it seems, little Olivia is settling in just fine, with lots of snuggles from mom and dad and big sister Evelyn.

“She is a very chill baby,” said Bosch.

The calm after the historic storm that no one in this family will ever forget.

Bosch says their entire neighborhood welcomed them home. Neighbors used their snowblowers to clear the street so the family could get home.

