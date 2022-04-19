Advertisement

Bismarck Bobcats beat Minot to advance to NAHL playoffs

Bobcats advance to playoffs
Bobcats advance to playoffs(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The comeback is complete for the Bismarck Bobcats. The ‘Cats beat the Minot Minotauros 5-1 in the final game of the regular season to clinch a spot in the NAHL playoffs.

The junior hockey team from the capital city was once in the cellar of the Central Division, but a sensational comeback was capped by a four-game winning streak to send Layne Sedevie’s team to the post-season.

The Bobcats are the four-seed, and they will take on the number one seeded Norseman from St. Cloud in the first round.

Patrick Johnson scored twice in the win. Quinn Rudrud, Adam Pietila, and Brady Egan also got the puck into the net for Bismarck on Monday. The game had to be moved from Friday of last week due to the record-setting blizzard in North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Miller family ranch
Neighbors help clear snow amid blizzard cleanup
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway

Latest News

sports 4/18
6PM Sportscast 4/18/22
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Rugby’s Lathan DeMontigny
Dale Lennon Leaving U-Mary
Marauders Athletic Director Dale Lennon leaving U-Mary
Lathan DeMontigny
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Rugby’s Lathan DeMontigny