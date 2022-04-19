Bismarck Bobcats beat Minot to advance to NAHL playoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The comeback is complete for the Bismarck Bobcats. The ‘Cats beat the Minot Minotauros 5-1 in the final game of the regular season to clinch a spot in the NAHL playoffs.

The junior hockey team from the capital city was once in the cellar of the Central Division, but a sensational comeback was capped by a four-game winning streak to send Layne Sedevie’s team to the post-season.

The Bobcats are the four-seed, and they will take on the number one seeded Norseman from St. Cloud in the first round.

Patrick Johnson scored twice in the win. Quinn Rudrud, Adam Pietila, and Brady Egan also got the puck into the net for Bismarck on Monday. The game had to be moved from Friday of last week due to the record-setting blizzard in North Dakota.

