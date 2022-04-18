Woman to see 18 months for pepper spraying people at Bismarck Walmart

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fargo woman accused of aggravated assault for pepper spraying people in Bismarck’s North Walmart will serve an 18-month sentence.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Kassie Redroad was involved in a fight at the store last October before she pepper sprayed multiple people including three Walmart employees and an off-duty Burleigh County deputy. Redroad entered a plea agreement Monday.

Judge Bruce Romanick accepted the agreement and sentenced her to 7 years with all but 18 months suspended. She received credit for 179 days. Her sentence will run concurrent to another sentence she’s serving for a separate incident in Fargo.

At her change of plea hearing Redroad stated, “I’m embarrassed about what I did in October. I am utilizing my time here to the best of my ability.”

