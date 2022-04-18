Why the city of Bismarck isn’t transporting snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Often, when Bismarck receives a lot of snow, Public Works will deploy dump trucks to transport the snow elsewhere. But that’s not what they’re doing right now.

The city isn’t planning to transport snow for the next couple of days. Rather, they’re focused on widening streets, clearing driveways, and opening spaces in front of mailboxes. So, people in Bismarck are learning to be flexible.

Any dump trucks moving snow right now are contracted to private businesses. Even with the sun shining all day Monday, street parking is still limited in Bismarck.

“So, today, I got dropped off at work, just because the parking is pretty impossible. Usually, the one side of the street is diagonal parking, and now it is not because there’s so much snow,” said Vanessa Lange.

She says the high snowbanks have caused some problems.

“We actually had a guest who, this weekend, their vehicle got hit by a semi trying to get down the street,” said Lange.

But that’s not stopping some people from accessing downtown businesses.

“Well, they’re doing the best they can to get all the snow moved, but a bulk of the actual downtown parking spots are filled up right now. So, we just made the best, and we’ve had to park that far away before,” said Amanda Carlson of Bismarck.

Parking in residential areas remains difficult, but city officials expect snow plowing operations to have a significant impact in the coming days to return the city to business as usual.

City officials ask that people keep their cars off the street, when possible, which helps street crews complete their jobs faster.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.