Ward County Sheriff’s Department helps those defending Ukraine

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is doing what they can to aid those defending Ukraine.

The department donated more than 40 sets of Kevlar vests to the National Guard, who will be transporting them overseas and giving them to those who are fighting for the country.

Bulletproof vests are not guaranteed by the manufacturers after five years of use, so the department had many of the expired vests sitting at the department.

When Ward County’s Sheriff Bob Roed saw the opportunity to give back, he did, adding that so many in the department are veterans and wanted to do their part.

“We have a lot of veterans that would like to get involved in anyway that they can and a lot of patriots here at the sheriff’s department and this is our way of trying to contribute, even though in a very small may, we are contributing as much as we feel we can,” said Roed.

Roed says other departments across North Dakota have donated vests as well.

