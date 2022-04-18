Advertisement

Two recent produced water and oil spills in western North Dakota

By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division has reported two spills in the past week that were weather-related.

The first one was last Wednesday, April 13 at a Tank Battery location about three miles east of Keene, which started with a fire, followed by the spill of 24 hundred barrels of produced water and 50 barrels of crude oil.

And on Saturday, 11 miles southwest of Mandaree, 400 barrels of oil leaked because of a valve failure.

Both spills were contained on site and cleanup is underway.

