Trial postponed, psych evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted murder in Mandan gas station attack

Patrick Stanley
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has postponed the attempted murder trial of a man who prosecutors say attacked a person at a Mandan gas station.

Thirty-one-year-old Patrick Stanley was arrested in March after witnesses told law enforcement he approached a bystander, jumped on his back, and choked him until he lost consciousness. The victim told police he had never met Stanley before. Stanley told police the victim smirked at him.

Last week, the parties agreed to postpone Stanley’s trial. The judge ordered a psychological evaluation of Stanley to be completed at the state’s expense within thirty days.

