Suspect charged in Anita Knutson killing to appear in court next month

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The woman charged with murder in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson is expected to be arraigned next month.

The courts have rescheduled the preliminary hearing and arraignment for 34-year-old Nichole Rice for May 26.

The original hearing, set for April 21, was pushed back due to large amounts of discovery.

According to court documents, Rice will also have a pre-trial conference in August.

Rice, who was arrested in March, was Knutson’s roommate at the time she was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment 15 years ago.

She faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the AA felony charge.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.