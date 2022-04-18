ND Supreme Court dismisses appeal for man convicted of murder, kidnapping, attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man convicted of kidnapping and killing a man in Burleigh County and attempting to murder a correctional officer at the North Dakota State Penitentiary has lost an appeal.

John Bridges, now 52, forced another man, Lee Clay, into his van before he killed him in 2012. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole. The following year he received an additional 40 years on his sentence for stabbing a correctional officer.

Bridges filed for post-conviction relief in both instances saying newly discovered evidence in his case calls the verdict into question. He says that the district court reported he underwent a psychological evaluation before he pleaded guilty to murder, but he actually was not evaluated until after his plea.

Supreme Court Justices upheld the lower court’s decision and dismissed his appeal saying it was untimely and lacked a “genuine issue of material fact.”

