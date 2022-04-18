Advertisement

ND Supreme Court dismisses appeal for man convicted of murder, kidnapping, attempted murder

John Bridges
John Bridges(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man convicted of kidnapping and killing a man in Burleigh County and attempting to murder a correctional officer at the North Dakota State Penitentiary has lost an appeal.

John Bridges, now 52, forced another man, Lee Clay, into his van before he killed him in 2012. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole. The following year he received an additional 40 years on his sentence for stabbing a correctional officer.

Bridges filed for post-conviction relief in both instances saying newly discovered evidence in his case calls the verdict into question. He says that the district court reported he underwent a psychological evaluation before he pleaded guilty to murder, but he actually was not evaluated until after his plea.

Supreme Court Justices upheld the lower court’s decision and dismissed his appeal saying it was untimely and lacked a “genuine issue of material fact.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Miller family ranch
Neighbors help clear snow amid blizzard cleanup
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway
April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far

Latest News

4/20 Patrols
Highway Patrol to be on the lookout for drug use in drivers
10PM Sportscast 4/17/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/17/2022
sports 4/17
5PM Sportscast 4/17/22
weaTHER 4/17
Evening Weather 4/17/22