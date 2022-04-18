UPDATE: 60-year-old found dead one block from his home in Watford City Thursday

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - The Watford City Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a man last Thursday during the winter storm.

Officers say 60-year-old Vaughn Bloxham was found dead on Thursday, April 14 at 2 p.m. on the 300 block of 25th Avenue NE. Bloxham had called 9-1-1 on Wednesday, April 13 after his vehicle had become stuck and he ran out of gas. Police and Public Works responded and spent 90 minutes rescuing him.

Officers attempted to take Bloxham to his residence, but were unable to due to the blizzard. Bloxham then refused to go to a hotel or city storm shelter and instead asked to be dropped off at a location nine blocks from his residence.

His body was discovered within one block of his residence the next day.

The cause of death is still under investigation. No signs of foul play are suspected.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.