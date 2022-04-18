Marauders Athletic Director Dale Lennon leaving U-Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is two weeks away from needing a new athletic director. Dale Lennon is leaving his post with the Marauders at the end of the month to become the executive director of the State Historical Society Foundation of North Dakota.

“So, I’m right out of the Heritage Center, my office is there and I’m basically working right with the Historical Society making sure that as far as throughout the State of North Dakota that the history is being communicated and preserved and that there’s projects to be done that we incorporate the fundraising that’s needed to supplement those historical elements that they want to communicate,” said Lennon.

Getting out of athletics is a big move for Lennon.

“This is a significant change. I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve really had a great run in athletics 32 years as a year coach and now six-plus years working the Director position in athletics, so a new change but at the same time still very excited. I still feel very good about the situation I’m leaving the athletic department here, so everything is teed up well, the future I think is very bright and the timing is good,” said Lennon.

Lennon was the head football coach at U-Mary, UND and Southern Illinois before moving back to Bismarck to work for the Marauders. In his time as the A.D., the athletic program has become more of a force in the Northern Sun Conference.

“The thing that I’m probably most proud of in my time here at U-Mary as the athletic director is all of our programs are competitive and right now we’re sitting at 4th in the All-Sports Trophy for the Northern Sun which is saying a lot considering that the teams above us are Augustana and Mankato and Duluth, so number four is U-Mary, so a lot of our programs have made some good improvement and we’re competitive at the level that we thought we couple be,” said Lennon.

Lennon is from Knox, North Dakota and he starts his new position with the State Historical Society Foundation on May 2nd. Dale was also a history major in college.

“I’ll have more free time, that’s the one thing that’s very demanding with being an athletic director is you’re working seven days a week, the weekends are not free, and I have family scenarios that I’d like to get to. I have a nephew playing football at the University of North Dakota and I’d love to see a few games there. My sons are all over the country so I’d like to find time to where we can go visit them and to just have some time to myself to hunt and fish and do the things that I used to do back when I was a young man,” said Lennon.

Lennon is only the third Athletic Director in U-Mary history. The other two were Al Bortke and Roger Thomas.

