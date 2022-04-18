Advertisement

Mandan man with history of sex crimes against children to see 40 more years in prison on new charges

By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man convicted of multiple sex crimes against children has been sentenced to 40 more years in federal prison for new offenses.

Sixty-year-old Maurice Thill was convicted of rape for crimes in 1990, 1991, and 2004 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2020 Thill was federally indicted on new charges including failure to report international travel, and possession of and production of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

Prosecutors say Thill flew to Madagascar, Africa in 2019 without notifying authorities. When investigators searched Thill, they said he possessed images of himself raping a minor in Madagascar.

Last Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Thill to 40 years in prison and supervised release for the rest of his life.

