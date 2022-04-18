It’s Tax Day... but not in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s Tax Day on Monday... but not in North Dakota.

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has waived penalties and interest for failing to file state income tax returns until April 25th. He did so in response to last week’s extreme weather conditions. If a week isn’t enough time, taxpayers can file for a further extension beyond the 25th.

“I personally feel there were quite a number of people asking about a potential extension. So, it was really the right thing to do, given the weather conditions at the time, and knowing people would have time getting to the taxes if they hadn’t already done so,” said Kroshus.

The later filing date only applies to state tax returns, not federal. Commissioner Kroshus encourages taxpayers to file electronically to improve the accuracy, security, and timeliness of their return and refund processing.

