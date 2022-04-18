Highway Patrol to be on the lookout for drug use in drivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting Monday, law enforcement across the state is stepping up its patrols to look out for marijuana use among drivers.

The additional patrolling coincides with April 20, which is considered a marijuana holiday, where use of the drug increases. The patrols will continue through April 20.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 56 percent of drivers in serious or deadly accidents tested positive for at least one drug in 2020.

