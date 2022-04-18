Advertisement

Highway Patrol to be on the lookout for drug use in drivers

4/20 Patrols
4/20 Patrols(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting Monday, law enforcement across the state is stepping up its patrols to look out for marijuana use among drivers.

The additional patrolling coincides with April 20, which is considered a marijuana holiday, where use of the drug increases. The patrols will continue through April 20.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 56 percent of drivers in serious or deadly accidents tested positive for at least one drug in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Miller family ranch
Neighbors help clear snow amid blizzard cleanup
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway
April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 4/17/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/17/2022
sports 4/17
5PM Sportscast 4/17/22
weaTHER 4/17
Evening Weather 4/17/22
PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard