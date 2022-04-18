Advertisement

Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile

By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 59-year-old Harvey man died Sunday afternoon while test driving a Yamaha snowmobile.

According to North Dakota troopers, around 5:00 O’clock Sunday afternoon, a man was traveling southbound on private property when he hit a berm of packed snow and ice. The Yamaha went airborne, and the rider was ejected. He was transported to St. Aloisius in Harvey where he died. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. His identity is being withheld until family members have been notified.

