Grocery stores focus on restocking after the blizzard and Easter

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you were at the grocery store over the weekend, you may have noticed a lot of empty shelves.

Last week before the blizzard hit, stores like Marketplace Foods saw a large rush of customers gathering last-minute supplies for the storm.

The spring blizzard plus the Easter holiday cleaned shelves out. Things like eggs, milk, and bread were rare sightings.

Now with the worst behind us, the store is focusing on restocking and ordering more shipments to prepare for the possibility of another round of snow this weekend.

“We already received two full semi-loads here this morning with another one to arrive tonight at 9:00 p.m. We are just going to continue reloading and start the cycle all over. The good news is, I’ve never seen fresher milk, fresher meat, fresher produce because it’s all brand new,” said Craig Heupel, a store manager with Marketplace Foods in Minot.

Heupel said that it is pretty typical to see a large rush of shoppers before a storm, but last week was the busiest he has ever seen the store.

