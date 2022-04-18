Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After being stuck inside from the blizzard, one Bismarck couple decided to bring spring to their front yard.

David and Megan Mann used stencils to dye flowers in the snow, along with the message “spring has sprung.” They said people enjoyed the art, some even honking or stopping their cars to compliment it.

“We love living in Bismarck. We absolutely love the community here, there’s always fun stuff going on, and it’s a warm and welcoming community. And we just thought it would be kinda neat to do something that could make a couple people smile,” said Megan Mann.

The Manns said although the moisture from the snow was good for the state, they are “very ready” for spring to arrive.

