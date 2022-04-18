Advertisement

Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After being stuck inside from the blizzard, one Bismarck couple decided to bring spring to their front yard.

David and Megan Mann used stencils to dye flowers in the snow, along with the message “spring has sprung.” They said people enjoyed the art, some even honking or stopping their cars to compliment it.

“We love living in Bismarck. We absolutely love the community here, there’s always fun stuff going on, and it’s a warm and welcoming community. And we just thought it would be kinda neat to do something that could make a couple people smile,” said Megan Mann.

The Manns said although the moisture from the snow was good for the state, they are “very ready” for spring to arrive.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
Miller family ranch
Neighbors help clear snow amid blizzard cleanup
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 gallons of milk
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 pounds of milk due to storm
This week's winter storm has prompted many of us to look back on how this one compared to...
Week of snow draws comparisons between ‘97, ‘22 blizzards
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Bismarck snow removal progress map

Latest News

Anne Bridge
Anne Street Bridge discussion coming to Minot council Monday
airports resume flights
Flights out of ND airports resume after week-long blizzard
New Salem FD - volunteers in the storm
Volunteer emergency crews help others during the blizzard
Shoveling snow in Mandan
Crews continue to clean up snow is Bis-Man