Advertisement

Appeal dismissed for Bismarck man convicted of raping four-year-old

22-year-old Paxton Heywood
22-year-old Paxton Heywood(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man convicted of gross sexual imposition for raping a four-year-old and giving her a sexually transmitted infection has lost an appeal.

Last May, a district court judge sentenced 22-year-old Paxton Heywood to 10 years in prison for the crime. Heywood appealed his case last September saying the jury’s verdict was not supported by sufficient evidence and the state improperly amended information to “surprise” the defense.

Just before the verdict, the state updated information about two other suspects interviewed in the investigation before Heywood was named as the sole perpetrator based on the child’s statement. The lower court said there was no element of surprise with this information and Supreme Court Justices agreed. Justices also agreed that substantial evidence exists that allowed the jury to draw an inference in favor of conviction. Thursday, they dismissed the appeal.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID MANN
Bismarck couple dyes snow after blizzard
Miller family ranch
Neighbors help clear snow amid blizzard cleanup
SUNDAY SNOWMOBILE DEATH
Harvey man dies while test driving a snowmobile
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway

Latest News

Oil wells
North Dakota officials react to resumption of federal drilling leases
80-year-old woman dies in vehicle accident near New Town
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
John Bridges
ND Supreme Court dismisses appeal for man convicted of murder, kidnapping, attempted murder