80-year-old woman dies in vehicle accident near New Town

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - An 80-year-old woman from Plaza, N.D., has died after her pickup collided with a semi east of New Town Monday morning.

A tanker carrying diesel was traveling west on Highway 23 when the woman turned east onto the highway.

The semi driver attempted to avoid the truck, but both vehicles collided and rested into the ditch. The female was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say the roads had compacted snow and ice, and there was dense fog causing little to no visibility during the crash. Highway Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.

