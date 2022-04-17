Volunteer emergency crews help others during the blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We can’t forget about the unsung heroes of this past week’s blizzard — emergency crews that risked their lives, going out in the hazardous conditions to help others. And, many of those crew members are volunteers.

“These are all folks that are doing this from the goodness of their heart to serve their community as volunteers,” said Lieutenant Chauncy Shultz of the New Salem Fire Department.

Shultz and the thirty other volunteers with the New Salem Fire Department, started getting ready for the blizzard days before it hit the area.

“We prepared starting way back on Sunday. We had folks with snowmobiles in town. We had a list of folks in place knowing who was going to be able to respond most quickly,” said Shultz.

And preparation also included coordinating with partner crews.

“And thankfully we work closely with our city folks, our public works folks, to keep emergency routes plowed even in the small towns and to keep plows in front of our fire house so we can get trucks out if we need to,” said Shultz.

Lieutenant Shultz says the New Salem Fire Department fortunately didn’t have any calls to respond to during the storm, but they were prepared to jump in and help.

“365 days a year, 24 hours a day. We’re always at the ready. It’s something that we train for and it’s a very strong motivation to be there in someone’s perhaps worst day to help them make it just a little bit better and really help to do what we can. And to protect lives and property really is what it comes down,” said Shultz.

