Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, several hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh party

The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.(WPXI via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two people are dead and several more people are injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

Pittsburgh police said in a news release that the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property. There were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage, authorities said.

Police said multiple people were taken to the hospital, including at least 11 people with gunshot wounds. Two male gunshot victims died at the hospital, police said. They were not yet identified.

Others were injured attempting to flee, including by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, WTAE-TV reported. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred.

There is no information on any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 gallons of milk
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 pounds of milk due to storm
Motor graders plow Rosser Avenue as snow falls, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom...
Bismarck snow removal progress map
This week's winter storm has prompted many of us to look back on how this one compared to...
Week of snow draws comparisons between ‘97, ‘22 blizzards
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's...
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
The Russian shelling in Eastern Ukraine has pushed many civilians to underground shelters.
Russian shelling pushes civilians underground
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Russia strikes Ukraine’s big cities, bears down on Mariupol
This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon